Is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recovering from a shoulder injury? (sources)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reporters who cover the Cleveland Browns have sources who say quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his shoulder last month.
19 News is working to independently confirm the possible injury.
Sources told Ian Rapoport the injury happened Sept. 19 during the Texans game, he said in a tweet.
According to Rapoport, the sources said Baker suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder but does not need surgery.
Sources told Tom Withers, Associated Press Sports Writer, the injury happened Sept. 21.
The Browns took home a 14-7 win Sunday in a match against the Minnesota Vikings.
Some said Mayfield, who wore a shoulder harness, did not play a great game.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
