Lake Metroparks levy up for a vote; jobs, funding, jobs could be lost if not passed

If the Lake Metroparks levy doesn’t pass in November employees could lose their jobs, and loss...
If the Lake Metroparks levy doesn't pass in November employees could lose their jobs, and loss of funding could also be at stake.(Katie Tercek)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout Lake County, there are Metroparks with gorgeous trails surrounded by trees and flowing water.

However, if the Lake Metroparks levy doesn’t pass in November, employees could lose their jobs and funding that enhances the parks could be at stake.

“I’m here with my friends and we normally walk here two or three times a week. I think that’s worth every penny,” said Richard Rios, a Lake Metroparks visitor.

Rios takes advantage of what these parks have to offer. But the reality is, it costs money to maintain them.

“We’ve gone 10 years without any additional funding. We can’t go another 10 years,” said Paul Palagyi, the executive director of Lake Metroparks.

Palagyi has sounded the alarm about the Lake Metroparks levy that’s on the ballot this November. If this levy doesn’t pass, they could be in trouble.

“This is a big vote for us. So the 0.4 increase will cost on $100,000 worth of property, it would cost about $14 a year, or $1.17 a month,” said Palagyi.

