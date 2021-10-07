2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A higher risk of showers and storms

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:22 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure this morning near Saint Louis will track to around Chicago by tomorrow morning. Deep moisture continues to stream in from the south. It’ll be another warm and humid day. Showers and storms in the forecast. The higher risk in the afternoon. High temperatures today in the 75 to 80 degree range. More showers and storms tonight. Temperatures dip into the 60s overnight. It stays unsettled tomorrow. Humid with showers and storms in the area. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy sky in play Saturday with a few showers and storms. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range.

