Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers and storms through Saturday; staying warm in the days ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous showers and storms developed over the area late this afternoon.

If you have plans this evening, keep the rain gear close.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, some of which may produce heavy rain.

We’ll have a few additional rounds of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the weather will dry out.

Temperatures will remain well above average for quite some time.

Expect highs in the 70s through Saturday.

We’ll top out around 80 degrees Sunday through next Tuesday.

The general trend will feature warmer-than-normal temperatures for the next two weeks.

