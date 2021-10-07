2 Strong 4 Bullies
OBJ: Injured Baker Mayfield is “not going to sit there and complain about it”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. knows Baker Mayfield is in pain.

He also expects the Browns beleaguered QB to overcome it and play better this week against the L.A. Chargers.

“Just toughness,” Beckham said Thursday. “It is what you would expect out of him. He is not going to sit there and complain about it and do all of these other things. He is just going to go out and play. I know it is unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

