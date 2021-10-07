2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shot, suspect on the run

By Damon Maloney
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Hancock County are looking for a suspect after an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Ohio State Attorney General’s Office the trooper’s name is Josef Brobst. The suspect is Robert Tramaine Hathorn.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was shot Wednesday night. A search for the suspect...
A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was shot Wednesday night. A search for the suspect continues.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)

The incident happened around 11:05 p.m., Wednesday, in Hancock County on I-75 Mile Marker 160 in the city of Liberty Twp.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Brobst pulled Hathorn over for a speeding violation. Authorities said there was a struggle between the men involving Trooper Brobst’s service weapon and he was shot.

Hathron fled the scene and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Investigators said the vehicle involved is a black 2016 Chevy Suburban with a Michigan plate of C7482198.

Authorities said Trooper Brobst’s service weapon is in the possession of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information should call 911

