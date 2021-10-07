Officer-involved shooting reported near busy Woodmere shopping center, officials say
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to Brainard Road in Woodmere for an officer-involved shooting reported on Thursday afternoon.
The activity from the police-involved shooting caused a closure on Brainard Road in the area of Chagrin Boulevard, near the Eton shopping mall.
Village of Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert III also responded to the scene.
Woodmere police have not yet released specific details in connection to the incident.
Officers from neighboring police departments, including South Russell and Orange Village, were requested for assistance.
This is a developing story.
