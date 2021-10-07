Sheriff’s office makes largest drug seizure in Portage County’s history (photos, video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County deputy and his K-9 partner can now claim they were involved in the largest drug bust in the county’s history.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop of a 2021 pickup truck was made by Deputy Sean Bradley, with K-9 Karo, in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 along I-76.

Deputy Bradley spoke with the driver, identified as a 31-year-old Texas man. The deputy determined that the driver was lying during questioning, promoting a vehicle search.

During the search, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said approximately 50 pounds of packaged marijuana were confiscated, along with cocaine and up to $150,000 in cash.

The driver was taken into custody and all of the evidence was seized.

NEWS RELEASE: PORTAGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DRUG SEIZURE On Saturday, October 2nd at approximately 1:30 in the... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect will face drug charges and the money and vehicle that were seized will be used to enforce drug laws in the future.

“Their performance was a true testament to the mission of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in our commitment to have zero tolerance for those that are pushing drugs in our county,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.

