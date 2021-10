AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Heads up, Akron commuters! There are traffic delays I-77 NB at E. Archwood Avenue this morning due to a crash.

Jamie has your detour details.

LIVE LOOK: backup on I-77 NB at E Archwood due to a crash taking out the 2 RIGHT LANES at Central Interchange @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/OwFLBJFKSj — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) October 7, 2021

Jeff is tracking showers and storms. We’ve got a wet weekend ahead.

Stay with 19 News for your traffic updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.