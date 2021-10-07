2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Heights police: Suspect at large after yelling anti-Semitic slurs, throwing bottle at teen girl

(File photo.)
(File photo.)(Source: Gray News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police are investigating an anti-Semitic attack against a 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Groveland Road after the girl got off the school bus, according to a department Facebook post.

Her mother told police that the passenger of a dark SUV yelled anti-Semitic slurs at her daughter and threw a glass beer bottle at her.

The girl was not injured in the incident, police said.

During their investigation, police discovered a Ring camera video that showed a possible suspect vehicle.

Police said the vehicle seen in the video is a late model dark blue Ford 4-door pick-up. There was a dark color tool box in the truck bed and no license plate was visible.

The suspect is described by police as a middle-aged woman wearing a baseball cap.

Police are searching for witnesses and more video from the area, according to the post.

Contact the University Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799 with information about this incident.

The department is working with regional law enforcement and the community as well as other civilian resources, police said in the post.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

