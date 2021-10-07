University Heights police: Suspect at large after yelling anti-Semitic slurs, throwing bottle at teen girl

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police are investigating an anti-Semitic attack against a 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Groveland Road after the girl got off the school bus, according to a department Facebook post.

Her mother told police that the passenger of a dark SUV yelled anti-Semitic slurs at her daughter and threw a glass beer bottle at her.

The girl was not injured in the incident, police said.

During their investigation, police discovered a Ring camera video that showed a possible suspect vehicle.

Police said the vehicle seen in the video is a late model dark blue Ford 4-door pick-up. There was a dark color tool box in the truck bed and no license plate was visible.

The suspect is described by police as a middle-aged woman wearing a baseball cap.

Police are searching for witnesses and more video from the area, according to the post.

Contact the University Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799 with information about this incident.

The department is working with regional law enforcement and the community as well as other civilian resources, police said in the post.

The University Heights Police Department condemns Anti-Semitism and acts of ethnic intimidation. We will remain diligent in our zero tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate, and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts. In the meantime, the police department will be enhancing related preventative patrol efforts, coordinating with regional field resources, and will continue investigative efforts to hold those responsible accountable.

