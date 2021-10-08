3 shot at apartment complex in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were shot late Thursday at an apartment complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Baldwin Road.

Cleveland police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back.

Cleveland EMS said a 16-year-old girl was transported for minor injuries after being grazed.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department said the shooting left the men in critical condition.

EMS took them to University Hospitals for treatment, according to Cleveland police.

Homicide investigators were observed on scene by a 19 News crew.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.