4 suspects sentenced for 2017 deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four suspects who have been found guilty in connection to the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy are expected in a Cuyahoga County court on Friday for sentencing.

Hearings for 22-year-old Marvin Harris, the 25-year-old driver Larissa Harris, 19-year-old Darshawn Shields, and 19-year-old Amier Taylor started at noon.

Marvin Harris was found guilty by a jury in August on multiple charges, including two counts of murder, multiple charges of felonious assault, and more.

The other three defendants previously pleaded guilty to various crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

According to detectives, Bashti was fatally struck by a stray bullet in November 2017 while outside of his family’s beauty supply store near the intersection of East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

A photo of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti who was shot and killed just outside his family’s store. (Family)

The prosecution said the four convicted defendants were in a vehicle at the time when at least 20 rounds were fired from their car into a group of kids that the suspects were “beefing” with on the day after Thanksgiving.

Bashiti was not the intended target.

Several other teen victims were shot, but did survive.

