2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 suspects sentenced for 2017 deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Cleveland

FILE - 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti
FILE - 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four suspects who have been found guilty in connection to the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy are expected in a Cuyahoga County court on Friday for sentencing.

Hearings for 22-year-old Marvin Harris, the 25-year-old driver Larissa Harris, 19-year-old Darshawn Shields, and 19-year-old Amier Taylor started at noon.

Marvin Harris was found guilty by a jury in August on multiple charges, including two counts of murder, multiple charges of felonious assault, and more.

The other three defendants previously pleaded guilty to various crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

According to detectives, Bashti was fatally struck by a stray bullet in November 2017 while outside of his family’s beauty supply store near the intersection of East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

A photo of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti who was shot and killed just outside his family’s store.
A photo of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti who was shot and killed just outside his family’s store.(Family)

The prosecution said the four convicted defendants were in a vehicle at the time when at least 20 rounds were fired from their car into a group of kids that the suspects were “beefing” with on the day after Thanksgiving.

Bashiti was not the intended target.

Several other teen victims were shot, but did survive.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot

Latest News

Columbus Day Parade will return to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation
Mayor Jackson
Cleveland Mayor Jackson responds to questions about his 16-year tenure as city leader
The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals has announced Judge Larry A. Jones, Sr. died...
Cuyahoga County Judge Larry Jones dies unexpectedly
Felix Negron
43-year-old man missing, endangered after release from Cleveland hospital