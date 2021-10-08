2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

43-year-old man missing, endangered after release from Cleveland hospital

Felix Negron
Felix Negron(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man who went missing after being released from MetroHealth.

Felix Negron is considered missing and endangered.

Police need your help locating a missing and endangered male. Felix Negron, age 43, was released from Metro Hospital on...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, October 7, 2021

He was last seen Oct. 1 as he left the hospital, according to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee.

Police said Negron does not have a home but frequents the area of W. 100th Street and Denison Avenue.

He is known to go by the name “Rico,” according to the post.

According to police, he reportedly has no money or cell phone.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Felix Negron or know his location.

