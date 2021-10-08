43-year-old man missing, endangered after release from Cleveland hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man who went missing after being released from MetroHealth.

Felix Negron is considered missing and endangered.

He was last seen Oct. 1 as he left the hospital, according to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee.

Police said Negron does not have a home but frequents the area of W. 100th Street and Denison Avenue.

He is known to go by the name “Rico,” according to the post.

According to police, he reportedly has no money or cell phone.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Felix Negron or know his location.

