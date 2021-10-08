2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns-inspired podcast shows a superfan can be from anywhere

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates after scoring a 51-yard touchdown...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates after scoring a 51-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Aria Janel
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the biggest Cleveland Browns fans can be found all over the United States.

Dustin Kuck was in the third grade when he pledged his loyalty to the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ve been through it all, thick and thin, from no wins to lots of wins. It’s been a roller coaster ride,” said Kuck.

Kuck’s continued love for the Browns is broadcasted weekly over the airways as he co-hosts a podcast called “Here We Go Brownies” with Myrtle Beach resident, Ally Hoysong.

“Our show truly is a show for the fans, by the fans. It’s who we are,” explained Hoysong. “And when Dustin and I really got this thing going, the whole perspective and vision of this podcast is to be as informative and creative as possible.”

Every Wednesday night around 5 p.m., thousands of Browns fans log into Facebook to hear Kuck’s and Hoysong’s podcast as they break down the latest win and do interviews with some players.

Their most recent was with Demetric Felton.

Their fan base is so loyal, that when the two came to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, people lined up just to meet them.

“Ally and I walk into this room and there are nearly 200 people that show up just to see us in a room, and we kind of look at each other and go, ‘Who are we?’, " said Kuck.

They’re two of the biggest superfans, and they cant get enough of the Browns. So much so, the two are hoping one day to put their day jobs aside and make their podcast a full-time gig.

“Anytime we can be a part of the Cleveland atmosphere is a win for us,” said Hoysong.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

