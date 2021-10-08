2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Mayor Jackson responds to questions about his 16-year tenure as city leader

Mayor Jackson
Mayor Jackson(Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to answer questions from the media and general public on Friday regarding his 16 years as the city’s leader.

The mayor’s latest remarks came less than a day after his 16th and final State of the City address, which was held on Thursday night.

Watch in full: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holds his final ‘State of the City’ address

After serving a record 16 years, Mayor Jackson announced in May that he would not seek re-election for a fifth term in office. He was elected to the position in 2005.

Over the course of his terms, the Cleveland mayor has focused on lessening crime, negotiating the overseeing consent decree with the Justice Department, food insecurity, and more issues city residents face.

