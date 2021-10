CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are attempting to locate a missing juvenile from Seymour Avenue.

Suhail N. Gramajo has been missing since Oct. 6 from her home on Seymour Avenue.

She is a 15-year-old Hispanic girl, 5′5 tall, and 120 pounds.

She is known to go by Nicole.

Contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755 if you have information.

Police need your help locating a missing juvenile. Suhail N. Gramajo has been missing since October 6th from her Seymour... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, October 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.