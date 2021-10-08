2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland residents can now vote early in mayoral race

Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections,...
Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. The first major test of an almost completely vote-by-mail election during a pandemic is unfolding Tuesday in Ohio, offering lessons to other states about how to conduct one of the most basic acts of democracy amid a health crisis.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Change is coming to Cleveland in the form of a new mayor.

After nearly 16 years, Mayor Frank Jackson’s name won’t be on the ballot and the winds of change are in the air.

“Whenever you have a change in leadership, there’s a possibility for change in the future,” said Eugene Jordon, Cleveland resident.

Early voting has begun in this election and Jordan definitely took advantage of it.

He says he wanted to make sure his voice was heard so he went to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday to vote early.

“I would like to see Cleveland move forward with a new vision,” said Jordan. “The city has a lot of potentials and I feel like a mayor with a vision that’s more forward-looking can move this city into the 21st century.”

Carl Kirkland also voted early because he wanted to vote in person and not have to wait in line. He says not only is the mayoral election important to him, but so are the other races on the ballot.

“It is so imperative to put your judges in place. It’s so imperative that you put your councilman or councilwomen in place,” said Kirkland.

You can vote early at the board of elections from now until Nov. 1.

As for Kirkland, he says it doesn’t matter when people cast their ballots, as long as they vote.

“It is imperative that we be about the change, be a part of the change,” said Kirkland.

