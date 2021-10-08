Columbus Day Parade will return to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Annual Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Parade is returning this year to the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Monday with a Mass at Holy Rosary Church on Mayfield Road, according to a news release.

The parade, complete with floats, bands and artifacts, will follow at noon along Mayfield and Murray Hill roads.

Parade-goers are encouraged to visit the recently opened Italian American Museum of Cleveland, located next to Presti’s Bakery.

Sponsored by the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, the release said the Columbus Day Parade is an annual tradition in Cleveland.

Local celebrations date back to the 1920s, once held in downtown before a transition to Little Italy.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.