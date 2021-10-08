Cuyahoga County Judge Larry Jones dies unexpectedly

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals has announced Judge Larry A. Jones, Sr. died unexpectedly Thursday morning after a decades-long career in public service.(Source: Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals has announced Judge Larry A. Jones, Sr. died unexpectedly Thursday morning after a decades-long career in public service.

Judge Jones served on the bench there since 2009, more than 12 years.

He also held a seat as a Cleveland Municipal Court judge for 21 years.

Jones worked as an assistant prosecutor and councilperson before becoming a judge, according to a news release from the Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals.

He received degrees from the College of Wooster as well as Case Western Reserve University Law School.

Jones is the third Cuyahoga County judge to pass away in the last two weeks.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge Joseph Russo died on Oct. 2 at 59 years old.

Nancy McDonnell, the first female Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge, died on Sept. 28.

Ohio Supreme Court appoints visiting judges to fill positions of 2 judges who died days apart

