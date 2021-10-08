DJ HazMatt roots for Cleveland Browns using rhymes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - DJ HazMatt roots for his team by rapping recaps of every Cleveland Browns game.

Matthew David, better knowns as DJ HazMatt, recaps the game in rhyme, posting his videos on YouTube.

“I’m a die-hard Browns fan and I’m like, I’m just going to do this and I’m going to do it for every game, win or lose,” HazMatt said. “I just try to capture the feeling of the game in the song.”

This is his third season and he’s written 40 songs already.

“I try to stay true to everything that happened in the game; I try to capture the feeling of the fans,” said the now Atlanta-based performer. “But, yes, the game has to play out, ‘cuz the game provides all of the verses, the information in the game is what happening.”

The John Marshall High School graduate moved south this year but found a Browns bar in Smyrna, Georgia, helping him root just as hard for his hometown team, still in his own unique way.

“I like to rap,” he said, “It’s a way for me to express how I felt about the game and a lot of people feel the same way apparently.”

He said fans all over the country and the world reach out to him because of his songs.

HazMatt said he’s rooted for the team since Brian Sipe and experienced “The Drive” and “The Fumble” while in high school. Now, he wants to participate in a Browns championship.

“If we go on a Super Bowl run, I want people to remember that I was a part of it,” said the Matthew. “It’s gonna be fun if we get to make a Super Bowl song, y’know what I’m saying?”

You can go to his YouTube channel, HeyHaz TV, to see all the videos.

