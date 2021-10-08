Fall recipes from Red Wagon Farms
Apple Pie,
NANA’S APPLE PIE RECIPE
PIE CRUST 9″ Double Crust
Cut together with a pastry cutter
1 2/3 cup flour
1 tsp salt
1 cup shortening
In the second bowl, mix:
1/3 cup flour
1/4 cup water
Add the second bowl to first... mix and roll-out
FILLING
Combine:
3/4 - 1 cup sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
8 sliced apples
1 1/2 tsp butter
CRUMB TOPPING OPTION:
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup flour
BAKE @ 400 for 45 to 55 minutes
ENJOY!
SAUSAGE AND APPLE STUFFED ACORN SQUASH
INGREDIENTS:
3 RED WAGON FARM acorn squash, halved
olive oil
salt & pepper
1 lb. ground sausage
1 small RED WAGON FARM onion, finely chopped
2 large celery stalks, finely chopped
2 LOCAL apples, diced
1/2 tsp. sage
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 cup parmesan cheese, divided
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Using a sharp knife cut each of the acorn squash removing as little as possible, then cut in half.
- Spoon out seeds.
- Brush olive oil inside and on the top of acorn squash.
- Sprinkle salt & pepper over squash to taste.
- Bake for 40 minutes to an hour depending on size of your squash until tender and you can pierce with a fork, but still holding its shape.
- While the squash is baking begin sautéing the sausage for about 5 minutes, drain and pat dry with a paper towel to remove as much grease as possible, but don’t discard grease in pan.
- Using the grease from sausage, add your onions and celery to the pan and sauté for another 2-3 minutes until it starts to brown (add olive oil if necessary).
- Add apples and sauté for another 2 minutes or until softened.
- Stir in sage and breadcrumbs.
- Add 3/4 cup parmesan cheese and stir until cheese begins to melt. Set aside.
- Once squash has finished baking and reached desired tenderness, spoon in meat mixture until the squash is filled.
- Return to oven and bake an additional 15-20 minutes depending on size of squash.
- Remove from oven and top with remaining cheese.
- ENJOY!!!
STUFFED HOT PEPPERS
INGREDIENTS:
8 RED WAGON FARM hot peppers
1 lb. mild Italian sausage
3-4 fresh mushrooms, diced
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp chopped parsley or parsley flakes
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to low broil.
- Cut peppers in 1/2, clean out center seeds.
- Place peppers in baking dish
- Mix sausage, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs & parsley.
- Place sausage mixture inside hot peppers and broil on low broil for 18-20 minutes.
- Serve topped with your favorite Italian red sauce.
- ENJOY!!!
APPLE CRISP
It’s simple just add your own 1/2 cup butter & fresh apples!
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place enough peeled and sliced apples to cover bottom of 8″, 9″ or 9x13″ greased pan about 2″ in depth.
- Combine dry ingredients with cool or cold butter, mix with a fork or fingers until mixture looks like coarse crumbs.
- Sprinkle topping evenly over apples.
- Bake 55-60 minutes or until topping is golden and juices from filling are bubbly.
- Serve warm or room temperature topped with whipped cream or ice cream.