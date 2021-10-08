Fall recipes from Red Wagon Farms

NANA’S APPLE PIE RECIPE

PIE CRUST 9″ Double Crust

Cut together with a pastry cutter

1 2/3 cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 cup shortening

In the second bowl, mix:

1/3 cup flour

1/4 cup water

Add the second bowl to first... mix and roll-out

FILLING

Combine:

3/4 - 1 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

8 sliced apples

1 1/2 tsp butter

CRUMB TOPPING OPTION:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

BAKE @ 400 for 45 to 55 minutes

ENJOY!

SAUSAGE AND APPLE STUFFED ACORN SQUASH

INGREDIENTS:

3 RED WAGON FARM acorn squash, halved

olive oil

salt & pepper

1 lb. ground sausage

1 small RED WAGON FARM onion, finely chopped

2 large celery stalks, finely chopped

2 LOCAL apples, diced

1/2 tsp. sage

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 cup parmesan cheese, divided

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Using a sharp knife cut each of the acorn squash removing as little as possible, then cut in half.

Spoon out seeds.

Brush olive oil inside and on the top of acorn squash.

Sprinkle salt & pepper over squash to taste.

Bake for 40 minutes to an hour depending on size of your squash until tender and you can pierce with a fork, but still holding its shape.

While the squash is baking begin sautéing the sausage for about 5 minutes, drain and pat dry with a paper towel to remove as much grease as possible, but don’t discard grease in pan.

Using the grease from sausage, add your onions and celery to the pan and sauté for another 2-3 minutes until it starts to brown (add olive oil if necessary).

Add apples and sauté for another 2 minutes or until softened.

Stir in sage and breadcrumbs.

Add 3/4 cup parmesan cheese and stir until cheese begins to melt. Set aside.

Once squash has finished baking and reached desired tenderness, spoon in meat mixture until the squash is filled.

Return to oven and bake an additional 15-20 minutes depending on size of squash.

Remove from oven and top with remaining cheese.