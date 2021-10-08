2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fall recipes from Red Wagon Farms

Apple Pie,
Fall recipes from red wagon farm
Fall recipes from red wagon farm(woio)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NANA’S APPLE PIE RECIPE

PIE CRUST 9″ Double Crust

Cut together with a pastry cutter

1 2/3 cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 cup shortening

In the second bowl, mix:

1/3 cup flour

1/4 cup water

Add the second bowl to first... mix and roll-out

FILLING

Combine:

3/4 - 1 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

8 sliced apples

1 1/2 tsp butter

CRUMB TOPPING OPTION:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

BAKE @ 400 for 45 to 55 minutes

ENJOY!

SAUSAGE AND APPLE STUFFED ACORN SQUASH

INGREDIENTS:

3 RED WAGON FARM acorn squash, halved

olive oil

salt & pepper

1 lb. ground sausage

1 small RED WAGON FARM onion, finely chopped

2 large celery stalks, finely chopped

2 LOCAL apples, diced

1/2 tsp. sage

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 cup parmesan cheese, divided

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Using a sharp knife cut each of the acorn squash removing as little as possible, then cut in half.
  • Spoon out seeds.
  • Brush olive oil inside and on the top of acorn squash.
  • Sprinkle salt & pepper over squash to taste.
  • Bake for 40 minutes to an hour depending on size of your squash until tender and you can pierce with a fork, but still holding its shape.
  • While the squash is baking begin sautéing the sausage for about 5 minutes, drain and pat dry with a paper towel to remove as much grease as possible, but don’t discard grease in pan.
  • Using the grease from sausage, add your onions and celery to the pan and sauté for another 2-3 minutes until it starts to brown (add olive oil if necessary).
  • Add apples and sauté for another 2 minutes or until softened.
  • Stir in sage and breadcrumbs.
  • Add 3/4 cup parmesan cheese and stir until cheese begins to melt.  Set aside.
  • Once squash has finished baking and reached desired tenderness, spoon in meat mixture until the squash is filled.
  • Return to oven and bake an additional 15-20 minutes depending on size of squash.
  • Remove from oven and top with remaining cheese.
  • ENJOY!!!

STUFFED HOT PEPPERS

INGREDIENTS:

8 RED WAGON FARM hot peppers

1 lb. mild Italian sausage

3-4 fresh mushrooms, diced

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp chopped parsley or parsley flakes

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to low broil.
  • Cut peppers in 1/2, clean out center seeds.
  • Place peppers in baking dish
  • Mix sausage, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs & parsley.
  • Place sausage mixture inside hot peppers and broil on low broil for 18-20 minutes.
  • Serve topped with your favorite Italian red sauce.
  • ENJOY!!!

APPLE CRISP

It’s simple just add your own 1/2 cup butter & fresh apples!

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Place enough peeled and sliced apples to cover bottom of 8″, 9″ or 9x13″ greased pan about 2″ in depth.
  • Combine dry ingredients with cool or cold butter, mix with a fork or fingers until mixture looks like coarse crumbs.
  • Sprinkle topping evenly over apples.
  • Bake 55-60 minutes or until topping is golden and juices from filling are bubbly.
  • Serve warm or room temperature topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

