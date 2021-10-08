Former Cuyahoga County jail director sentenced to nine months in jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may remember hearing about the inhumane conditions at the Cuyahoga County Jail that contributed to a jump in inmate deaths in 2018.

“This is the United States of America, it’s not a third world country, there’s no excuse to treat other human beings in this manner,” said Judge Patricia Cosgrove, Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

According to a jury, Former county jail director, Ken Mills, is the one to blame for those conditions.

He was found guilty of mismanaging the jail to a point that is caused it to break down

On Wednesday, Judge Patricia Cosgrove saw fit that Mills spend time in the same jail he mismanaged.

She sentenced him to nine months behind bars.

Mills didn’t offer an apology or statement at his sentencing, but his lawyer did maintain his innocence and said other people need to be held accountable for the jail’s breakdown.

Judge Cosgrove didn’t mince her words as she sentenced Mills.

She says the inmates did not deserve what they went through.

