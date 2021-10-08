Man attempts to steal van at Cleveland Home Depot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sept. 22, a man parked his van in the loading area of Home Depot and left the van running with an employee in the backseat.

An unknown man entered the van and attempted to drive off.

Once the employee in the backseat realized the man was not his boss, the employee began assaulting the suspect to stop the van.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the Home Depot.

The suspect had on a baseball cap, maroon hoodie, jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

He took off his hoodie and ball cap once inside the Home Depot.

If anyone recognizes the man, contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

