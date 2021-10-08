Martha on the Fly pop-up location dishes delicious cinnamon rolls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every weekend, you can enjoy breakfast sandwiches made from scratch at Martha on the Fly, a pop-up concept that operates out of Good Company in Cleveland’s Battery Park neighborhood.

Chef Ryan Beck shared his recipe for their popular cinnamon rolls in this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Rollin’ with my homie, Chef Ryan, at Martha On The Fly Cinnamon rolls with some killer frosting at today’s #CleCooks shoot. Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Cinnamon Rolls with Orange & Vanilla Bean Icing

Prep time: 12 hours or overnight

Yield: 24 rolls

For the dough:

10 each egg yolk

3 whole eggs

½ lb butter, melted

1 ¾ cup buttermilk, room temperature

5 tsp instant yeast

10 cups AP flour

For the filling:

2 ½ cups dark brown sugar

2 ½ tbsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp kosher salt

4 tbsp butter, melted

For the icing:

2 packages cream cheese, softened

4 tbsp whole milk

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Zest of 1 orange

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

Method:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine all ingredients from the dough section. Fit the mixer with a dough hook, and mix on low speed until incorporated, then increase speed to medium. Mix for 6-8 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl periodically. When the dough begins to pull away from the sides of the bowl, check the dough for elasticity. The dough should feel very tight, and resist pulling without easily tearing. Continue mixing on medium until this texture is achieved.

Remove the dough from the mixing bowl into a large lightly-oiled bowl or pan. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm location until the dough doubles in size. 45 mins to 1 hour.

In the meantime, prepare the filling. Combine all filling ingredients EXCEPT butter in a mixing bowl. Mix well to combine evenly and set aside with the melted butter.

When the dough has doubled, carefully turn the dough out onto a floured surface. With a rolling pin, roll the dough into a long rectangle, 12-14″ tall by 20-24″ wide. Lightly apply flour to the surface and beneath the dough to prevent sticking. With a brush or by hand, brush the dough with the melted butter, leaving the top inch border dry. Generously sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture over the butter, ensuring even coverage. Gently press the mixture into the dough.

Begin rolling the dough away from yourself. Not too tight, but not loose. Once you reach the dry edge of dough, use your fingers or the heel of your palm to press the dough together, sealing along the entire edge. Now with a serrated knife, slice into individual rolls, about 1 ½ inches wide. Place the rolls into 2 lightly oiled 9x11 inch pans. Cover with plastic wrap, and place in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours, or overnight.

When ready to bake, boil 2 quarts of water and place in a dish on the bottom rack of your oven. Unwrap the cinnamon rolls and place in the turned OFF oven. After about 45 minutes, the rolls should be puffy. Remove from the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 11 minutes and let rest.

While the rolls are cooling, prepare the icing. Add the cream cheese to the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat the cream cheese until very soft, scraping the sides as you go. Add in the milk, orange zest, and vanilla. Mix on low speed, to combine then increase speed for about 30 seconds. Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low to combine. Mix on medium high for 30 seconds.

Apply the icing to the cinnamon rolls and enjoy!

