Mother begs for help in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights daughter

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman with dreams of serving our country is now missing.

It’s been months since her family has seen her. They are puzzled, and desperate for answers.

“There’s no way she just walked away with nothing,” said Akua Avegnon, Audreona Barnes’ mother.

Avegnon is a mother, now-turned detective, searching for clues high and low as to where her daughter is.

“The last time I talked to Audreona was the 30th of July. We actually had plans together. It was plans with the whole family,” said Avegnon. “Later on that night, she sent a text message to my boyfriend asking for a ride that didn’t seem like it came from her. And that was the last time anyone has heard or spoken to her. The last place that I know she was was at her boyfriend’s house on Warner Road in Cleveland,” said Avegnon.

Avegnon tells 19 News the last time Barnes’ social media accounts were active was the day she disappeared.

“Her phone has been turned off since then. And this is very much unlike her,” said Avegnon. “She doesn’t have anything. Her shoes are at home. All of her clothes are at home. She had no money so where did she go,” said Avegnon.

Avegnon said the Warrensville Heights police are looking into her daughter’s disappearance.

“To me, there is not enough movement going to find my daughter and connect missing links. Certain people that should be talked to have not been talked to or they refuse to talk, and it’s been left at that.”

19 News reached out to Warrensville Heights Police. They said the detective in charge of the case was not available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Warrensville Heights Police: 216-587-6500

