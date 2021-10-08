New York man travels to North Olmsted for sex with minor

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of FBI and the North Olmsted Police Department announced the arrest of Brandon Thomas Kern, 27, of Bayport, New York.

Kern has been charged with traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to a press release.

On Oct. 7, 2021, a minor victim, 14, and her mother made a police report with the North Olmsted Police.

The victim told police that she had been communicating with Kern for a few weeks and believed him to be 16-years-old.

The minor victim became scared once Kern told her that he had rented a vehicle and would soon be in Ohio to have sex with her.

Kern had threatened the victim with releasing inappropriate photos of her as a means to force her to meet with him, according to a press release.

Kern continued to communicate with the victim at the time the police report was made and had been arranging to pick her up at the library where the victim could easily walk to.

North Olmsted officers met Kern instead and placed him into custody.

Kern admitted to communicating with the victim and had rented a hotel room for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with her.

Kern is scheduled to have an initial appearance in United States Magistrate Judge David A. Ruiz today, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.