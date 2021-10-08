2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New York man travels to North Olmsted for sex with minor

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of FBI and the North Olmsted Police Department announced the arrest of Brandon Thomas Kern, 27, of Bayport, New York.

Kern has been charged with traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to a press release.

On Oct. 7, 2021, a minor victim, 14, and her mother made a police report with the North Olmsted Police.

The victim told police that she had been communicating with Kern for a few weeks and believed him to be 16-years-old.

The minor victim became scared once Kern told her that he had rented a vehicle and would soon be in Ohio to have sex with her.

Kern had threatened the victim with releasing inappropriate photos of her as a means to force her to meet with him, according to a press release.

Kern continued to communicate with the victim at the time the police report was made and had been arranging to pick her up at the library where the victim could easily walk to.

North Olmsted officers met Kern instead and placed him into custody.

Kern admitted to communicating with the victim and had rented a hotel room for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with her.

Kern is scheduled to have an initial appearance in United States Magistrate Judge David A. Ruiz today, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot

Latest News

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Mother begs for help in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights daughter
Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections,...
Cleveland residents can now vote early in mayoral race
19 News
Mother begs for help in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights daughter
Pedestrian struck and killed by semi-truck in Canton