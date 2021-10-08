2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: More scattered storms through the weekend; staying unusually warm for October

19 News
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have plans tonight, keep the rain gear nearby.

Widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast this evening.

Temperatures will remain quite mild for this time of the year.

Expect overnight lows in the 60s.

Our stretch of Summer-like October weather will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, next week is looking pretty quiet, outside of a few passing showers Tuesday and Friday.

