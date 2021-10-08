2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of showers and storms today and tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broad area of low pressure centered around Chicago today. The system will track into Michigan by tomorrow. This will continue to keep us unsettled through tomorrow. A fairly humid day again today. Showers and storms in the area. The best risk of will be after 2 p.m. High temperatures in the 70s. More rounds of showers and storms tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures dip to around 60 degrees overnight. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 70s. We have the rain threat ending Saturday evening. Sunday will be dry. Partly cloudy sky and warm. High temperatures upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

