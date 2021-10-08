Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of showers and storms today and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broad area of low pressure centered around Chicago today. The system will track into Michigan by tomorrow. This will continue to keep us unsettled through tomorrow. A fairly humid day again today. Showers and storms in the area. The best risk of will be after 2 p.m. High temperatures in the 70s. More rounds of showers and storms tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures dip to around 60 degrees overnight. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 70s. We have the rain threat ending Saturday evening. Sunday will be dry. Partly cloudy sky and warm. High temperatures upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

