Pedestrian struck and killed by semi-truck in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - At about 1:09 a.m. today, Canton police responded to 32nd Street Northeast and Kuemerle Avenue Northeast for a report of a pedestrian hit by a semi-truck.

The victim did die from their injuries, according to police.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

The Canton Metro Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-438-4485.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

