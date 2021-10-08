Portage County Sheriffs seize more than 50 pounds of drugs, thousands in cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s office found more than 50 pounds of marijuana and cocaine and $140,000 in cash during a vehicle stop on October 2nd.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy and k-9 stopped a car on I-76 at 1:30 a.m. At the time, the truck was driving on rumble strips for “three to four hundred yards.” The 31-year-old male from Texas was giving “untruthful” answers, which led to a vehicle search.

In the car, the drugs and money were found. Officials say the drugs were packaged for distribution.

The driver was arrested, and all marijuana, cocaine, and cash were taken in to be processed for evidence, along with the 2021 pickup truck that was carrying the drugs. The driver faces drug charges.

