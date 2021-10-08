2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members say the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff said Friday that there’s no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot

Latest News

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self defense.
Truck driver charged in deadly West Virginia road rage shooting claims self-defense
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist...
Bannon won’t comply with subpoena from House Jan. 6 panel
Pedestrian struck and killed by semi-truck in Canton
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden announces restoration of national monuments
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
California oil pipeline leak: More questions than answers