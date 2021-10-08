Shaker Heights School Board to vote on a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Shaker Heights School Board, on Thursday, had a first reading of a proposal that would mandate COVID vaccines for all district teachers and staff members beginning in November.

Teachers and staff members who refused the vaccine or who would be considered exempt for medical or religious reasons would be required to take a weekly COVID test.

Dr. John Morris, the President of the Shaker Teachers Association, said his group favored a mandate as long as it offered a testing option for those teachers who had to opt-out of receiving the vaccine.

Morris said more than 90 percent of the teachers across the district had already been vaccinated.

It was revealed during the school board meeting that about 85 percent of staff members outside of teachers had already received the vaccine, so the mandate was not going to affect a large number o employees.

Connie Fedor, a district employee, showed up at the meeting, however, and spoke up against the mandate.

“In light of the many problems with the vaccine, I am urging you not to implement mandating vaccine policy,” she said, “We don’t need a top-down dictate, we know our own bodies, and we need to be able to make our own choices.”

Rhonda West, a Shaker grad and an employee for 25 years, was also not comfortable being forced to take the vaccine.

“I just think we’re doing a little too much, and I don’t want to have to choose between my job, and it is giving me anxiety,” she said.

West and Fedor were the only two people to speak out against the mandate, in person, at the board meeting.

The board did read seven comments, from community members, into the record, five from people for the mandate, two others against.

There will be a second reading of the proposed policy on Tuesday, and then the board is expected to vote immediately.

