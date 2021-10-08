Teen boy in serious condition after shooting self in leg, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 17-year-old boy was injured late Thursday when he shot himself in the leg.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Hulda Avenue in the city’s Woodland Hills neighborhood.

EMS took the teen to University Hospitals in serious condition, according to police and EMS.

SWAT and tactical EMS officers were observed on scene by a 19 News crew.

