CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for Elizabeth Ann Mills, who went missing on Oct. 6 from her Walton Avenue home.

She is a 15-year-old white girl, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is 5′3 tall and 110 pounds.

Contact Detective Zola with information at 216-623-2755.

