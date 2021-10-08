Two teens arrested with loaded semi-automatic gun after a car chase and crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What began on Wednesday as two teens stealing a car turned into a confrontation with the car’s owner, a shot fired, and police in pursuit of teens suspects who, in the end, lose control.

Medina Police were called to take a report on a stolen car, and just minutes later, that stolen vehicle with a teenager behind the wheel races by them in the area of Abbeyville Road. It happened on Wednesday night.

The teens, just 15 and 16-year-olds, ignored the officer’s attempt to stop them and seconds later crashed the vehicle into someone’s home. Medina Police Chief Ed Kinney tells 19 News he’s thankful no one was hurt, “They turned left into another residential area, and the driver of the vehicle exited. He bailed out of the car and left the car in motion. The car hit an in-ground transformer unit and then went into a residence.”

Chief Kinney says far too often lately it’s teens who steal cars and look for crimes of opportunity, “The vehicle was stolen out of the driveway – it for some reason had the keys in it.”

When the car’s owner confronted one male teen in the driveway, the suspect took off running and then turned around and pointed a semi-automatic weapon at the car owner and fired a shot. No one was hurt, but police say teens packing a loaded gun is clearly dangerous for police and everyone involved, “It was very clear that they did not hesitate in using that weapon. Not only brandishing it but also firing it at somebody who was following them.”

As far as car thefts and carjackings, Chief Kinney tells 19 News there has definitely been an increase in Northeast Ohio. He warns vehicle owners, don’t make it easy for someone to steal your property, “I can’t reiterate that enough, lock your car door, take your valuables out, and do not leave key fobs or keys inside the vehicle. Even inside garages, if the garage is left open and the key fobs in it – they have stolen them right out of the garages in the past.”

