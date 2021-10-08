University Heights police search for woman responsible for anti-Semitic attack against teen

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police are searching for the woman responsible for a hate crime against a young Jewish girl.

It happened here very close to her home in University Heights; the 8th-grade student had just got off the bus and was walking home from school when a woman yelled a racial slur at her and chucked a glass beer bottle at the window.

The 13-year-old girl wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, but she wanted to come forward and share her story, hoping that her attacker is soon caught.

“When something literally happens a block away from my house, it really is eye-opening to the things that people would do and that we need to change that,” she said.

Thankfully the teen wasn’t hurt, and the glass bottle didn’t hit her, but she is emotionally scarred.

“Probably gonna start looking at cars and be like, are they gonna try to hurt me, which is also never a thought I think I’ve had.”

It happened on Groveland Road. University Heights police are searching for a late model dark blue Ford 4-door pick-up, with a dark color toolbox in the truck bed. A neighbor’s ring doorbell captured this video of what police believe is a. The suspect is believed to be a middle-aged white woman wearing a baseball cap.

“I’m just like a normal kid who I’m just living my life,” she said. “That’s one of the things that makes America so special is that I can be Jewish, and you can be whatever religion you want, and we can still get along. It was really shocking that someone would do that or even like think of doing that and at first, it made me feel like unsafe like when I got home like even yesterday, I was like home alone for an hour and every time I heard a noise because I was scared maybe the lady would come back.”

Since then, the young Jewish middle school student has had her mother take her to the bus stop or pick her up from school. Police say they have a zero-tolerance policy toward anti-Semitism and hateful acts, and they will be working to ramp up patrol efforts in the area.

Anyone With information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the University Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799. Any subsequent requests for additional information should be forwarded to Public Information Officer Lt. Todd Kinley / tkinley@universityheights.com.

