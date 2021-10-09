2 Strong 4 Bullies
19-year-old shot in killed in Cleveland Heights

Cleveland Heights Police
Cleveland Heights Police
By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen was shot killed in Cleveland Heights while he walked down the street Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said Kyler Bland was shot while walking in the area of Goodnor and Berkshire Roads around 8 pm.

According to a press release from police, an unknown male approached Kyler and shot at him at least three times, hitting him at least once.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police have no suspects at this time.

Cleveland Heights PD is asking anyone with information to contact them on their tip line at 216-291-5010 or Crimestoppers 216-252-7463. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

