Benefit celebrates life of Northeast Ohio man brutally murdered by coworker in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community comes together for a benefit and celebration of life after learning that a Northeast Ohio man is among three people murdered in Florida by a coworker.

41-year-old Greg Dolezal of Goodyear Heights is being remembered for his heroic actions after attempting to fight off his attacker and giving three others a chance to get to safety.

Cindy Willingham is a mother devastated by the loss of a child but comforted by family, friends, and even strangers at the Main Street Saloon in Akron, “He fought hard, but he was stabbed over 20 times after being hit with a baseball bat a couple of times. They found him on the porch.”

Brooke Sipe fondly remembers her former boyfriend as a man with a huge heart, “I’ve been a mess. You don’t spend that much of your life with somebody to have them taken from you. I had so many things I needed to say.”

The 41-year-old is one of three electrical workers murdered allegedly at the hands of coworker Shaun Runyon last week at the rental home they shared outside of Tampa, Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff says Runyon, who is currently jailed with no bond, admits devising a plan to kill his coworkers after an argument with his supervisor one day earlier.

Breanna Sipe, the niece of victim Greg Dolezal’s, “They were actually all in bed, and they heard a noise, and Greg was the one that actually got up to see what was going on. And he tried to fight him off. And that made three people be able to survive.”

NOW family and friends of Dolezal have come together at the Main Street Saloon hoping to raise $8,000 to bring Dolezal’s remains back to Northeast Ohio and give him a proper memorial service.

But this was not just a benefit, but a celebration of life at the victim’s favorite bar; according to his mother, “It means everything (that people have come out). I don’t even know some of these people, and they are handing me money. I mean, look at all these people; it’s amazing.”

The night included dinner, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, and time to remember a man who loved his family, loved children and doing things for others; according to his former girlfriend Brooke Sipe, “I still can’t grasp it because how do you say goodbye to someone that you love? I’m just glad that he did what he did best, and he went out fighting for other people because that was him.”

