Cleveland police search for 63-year-old man missing since September

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old man who went missing last month.

Demetri Merritt left his apartment on Sept. 4 and has not spoken to his daughter since Sept. 11, according to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee.

The post said Cleveland police entered Merritt’s apartment, located on Crestline Avenue, but saw no sign of him.

Police said Merritt may be in the Birmingham, Alabama or Cleveland areas.

He is described by police as 5′5″ tall and 170 pounds.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Demetri Merritt or know his location.

