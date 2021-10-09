2 Strong 4 Bullies
National Weather Service issues flood warning for Northeast Ohio

(Source: WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a warning Saturday that localized flooding is possible in Northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms with heavy rains are possible in Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning counties and in northwest Pennsylvania during the afternoon and evening, according to the NWS.

Those events could produce localized flooding, particularly in areas that received three to five inches of rain this morning.

