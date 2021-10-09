2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patchy fog early today gives way to the risk of a few more showers or storms - especially east of Cleveland - as highs top in the low to mid 70s.

A Stray storm is possible tonight as well with lows around 60.

Partly cloudy skies will be featured Sunday as highs approach 80.

Fair and mild are the weather words on Sunday night as lows bottom out in the low 60s.

Beneath a sun/clouds mix on Monday, we’ll see highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

