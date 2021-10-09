Pfizer vaccine booster offered today at Cleveland VA for those who qualify

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 continues to spread, many are desperate to find a way to stay protected from the virus.

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is helping in that fight, hosting a Pfizer vaccine booster clinic all day Saturday.

Brenda and Frederick James woke up early to get their booster shots at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

They told 19 News it’s their way of keeping each other safe from COVID-19.

“I’m his VA caregiver, so I want to make sure I am healthy to be able to take care of him on a daily basis,” Brenda James said.

Below are the eligibility restrictions for the clinic, happening today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must meet all of the criteria listed.

Veterans, employees & those eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act (Veterans, Spouses, Caregivers & CHAMPVA Recipients)

Received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago

Are 65 and older, and people 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions identified by CDC.

Kristen Parker from the VA Medical Center said she’s excited to be apart of something that could save so many lives.

“Any opportunity that we have to get the booster to the people that need it, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Parker said. “We wanted to open up Saturday clinics in order to allow people that may be working during the week to get the vaccine.”

The James family said the booster shot process was smooth and rewarding. “I would like my wife to be able to take care of me and to fulfill our commitment to one another,” Frederick James said.

Check back for updates on additional booster shot clinics at the Cleveland VA.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.