School safety officer fired after 18-year-old mother fatally shot

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A school safety officer in California has been fired over accusations he shot and killed an 18-year-old mother. The victim’s family is also calling for criminal charges against him.

Mona Rodriguez’s brothers cheered moments after learning Wednesday that Officer Eddie Gonzalez with the Long Beach Unified School District was fired. They were among dozens of protestors who showed up to the school board’s meeting that day.

The school board members voted unanimously to fire Gonzalez, a school safety officer at Millikan High School, more than a week after officials say he broke up a fight between 18-year-old Rodriguez and a 15-year-old girl near the school.

Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old mother, was taken off life support more than a week after she...
Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old mother, was taken off life support more than a week after she was shot in the head. Her organs were donated, saving the lives of five people.(Source: Family photos, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Video shows the officer shoot into a fleeing car in which Rodriguez, who was not a student at the school, was a passenger. A bullet hit her in the head, and she was not expected to survive.

Rodriguez, the mother to a 5-month-old son, was taken off life support Tuesday, according to her family’s attorney. Her heart, liver, lungs and kidneys were donated, saving the lives of five people.

Dr. Jill Baker, the school district superintendent, says Gonzalez’s actions violated district policy on use of force, which states to not fire at a fleeing person or moving vehicle “unless circumstances clearly warrant the use of a firearm as a final means of defense.”

“We believe the decision to terminate this officer’s employment is warranted, justified and, quite frankly, the right thing to do,” Baker said.

Gonzalez was hired by the district in January 2021.

Rodriguez’s family members say they want Gonzalez to face criminal charges, but they are grateful he was fired.

The shooting is under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

