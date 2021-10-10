2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Huron County

(Dakota News Now)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are hospitalized after an ATV crash in Huron County Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on a rural stretch of road near the intersection of Hartland Center and Murray roads, according to the Townsend Township fire department.

One man was taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

An ambulance took the other to Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

The men’s conditions were not released.

