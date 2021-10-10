2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 cars smashed & pedestrian nearly struck in Warren Township crash caught on tape

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was nearly struck when an SUV traveling at a disturbing rate of speed left the road outside a Warren Township fire station and crashed into three parked cars, a video from the Warren Township Fire Department shows.

The department posted a video of the crash Saturday on their Facebook page along with a warning to “slow down and pay attention while behind the wheel of any vehicle.”

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. outside the West Market Street Fire Station, according to the post.

Two of the vehicles that were struck belonged to members of the fire department; the third belongs to a local resident.

No one was inside the parked vehicles at the time of the crash, but a person walking through the parking lot was nearly struck, the post said.

The driver, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, did not have an active license, according to the fire department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

