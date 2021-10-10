3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 west

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on I-90 west near the West 14th Street exit.

Two others were also injured but their conditions were not immediately available, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m.

At least one vehicle rolled over and first responders had to remove at least one person who was trapped in their vehicle.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area.

Several lanes will be closed while authorities clear the scene.

