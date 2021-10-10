2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 west

(Associated Press)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on I-90 west near the West 14th Street exit.

Two others were also injured but their conditions were not immediately available, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m.

At least one vehicle rolled over and first responders had to remove at least one person who was trapped in their vehicle.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area.

Several lanes will be closed while authorities clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

