Chargers lead Browns, 13-10

Chargers starting 3-1 for the first time since 2014
Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chargers come back with a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Williams and makes it, 13-10 after a missed extra point.

In the second quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield connects with Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard touchdown to take the lead, 10-7.

The Chargers respond as Justin Herbert hits Donald Parham for a 22-yard touchdown. Los Angeles gains the 7-3 lead.

Browns strike first against the Chargers with a Chase McLaughlin field goal to make it, 3-0.

LT Blake Hance is starting in place for Jed Wills.

The Browns are in Los Angeles to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

