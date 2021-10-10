Chargers lead Browns, 13-10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chargers come back with a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Williams and makes it, 13-10 after a missed extra point.

In the second quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield connects with Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard touchdown to take the lead, 10-7.

The Chargers respond as Justin Herbert hits Donald Parham for a 22-yard touchdown. Los Angeles gains the 7-3 lead.

Browns strike first against the Chargers with a Chase McLaughlin field goal to make it, 3-0.

LT Blake Hance is starting in place for Jed Wills.

The Browns are in Los Angeles to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.