Cincinnati Zoo’s oldest gorilla turns 40

Ndume the gorilla turns 40.
Ndume the gorilla turns 40.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The oldest Silverback gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating his 40th birthday.

Zoo officials say that Ndume was born at the zoo in 1982 and was taken to a facility in California in 1991. He was there along with the famous Koko the Gorilla. In 2018, Koko died, making Ndume the only gorilla at the facility.

It was then that the Cincinnati zoo brought him back.

“It’s hard to believe that he’s only been here for just over two years,” the Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla team leader Ashley Ashcraft said. “He arrived right after we completed our indoor habitat, which includes modern, flexible, and specialized gorilla living areas, so he has been set up in a really good situation. Most importantly, he has companions. Gorillas and humans are close relatives and share many things in common, like their social needs. Gorillas desire the company of other gorillas.”

Ndume has been living with two female gorillas whom he gets along with very well.

In addition to his habitat, the Ndume has gained the trust of his caregivers and healthcare team.

His healthcare team ensures that he is getting his cardiac ultrasound exams because gorillas are prone to heart disease, especially in older males, zoo officials said.

We are thrilled to be able to provide Ndume with an excellent home,” Ashcraft said. “His top priority is watching over his troop, which is exactly what a silverback gorilla is supposed to do!”

