Guns for gift cards: God Before Guns to host buyback event on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Northeast Ohio can receive between $100 and $300 by turning over guns at a buyback event at the Church of the Covenant on the East Side next week.

The gun buyback event organized by the group God Before Guns and the Presbytery of the Western Reserve will be held on Oct. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 11205 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, according to a media release.

Bring guns unloaded and safely stored in a locked container or in the trunk of a vehicle.

Gift cards are available on a first-come, first-served, the release said.

$100 pistol

$200 semi-automatic handgun or rifle

$300 assault-type weapon

Gun must be fully operational to receive gift cards.

The guns will be destroyed and recycled.

Guns can be surrendered anonymously.

