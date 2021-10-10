2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Guns for gift cards: God Before Guns to host buyback event on Cleveland’s East Side

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Northeast Ohio can receive between $100 and $300 by turning over guns at a buyback event at the Church of the Covenant on the East Side next week.

The gun buyback event organized by the group God Before Guns and the Presbytery of the Western Reserve will be held on Oct. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 11205 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, according to a media release.

Bring guns unloaded and safely stored in a locked container or in the trunk of a vehicle.

Gift cards are available on a first-come, first-served, the release said.

  • $100 pistol
  • $200 semi-automatic handgun or rifle
  • $300 assault-type weapon

Gun must be fully operational to receive gift cards.

The guns will be destroyed and recycled.

Guns can be surrendered anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Northeast Ohio
Warming trend continues
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend continues
Created in 1969 by the late John F. Morrel, the “Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench” mural was...
Restored and rededicated: ‘Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench’ mural in downtown Cleveland
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,185 new COVID-19 cases