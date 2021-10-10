Medics called to Cleveland recreation center for possible drowning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a possible drowning at a Cleveland recreation center Saturday.

First responders were called to the Estabrook Recreation Center at 4125 Fulton Road just after 5 p.m., according to Cleveland EMS.

Young people who were inside the recreation center at the time said they were asked to leave the building as authorities arrived.

According to the recreation schedule, it was an adult swim at the time the call went out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

